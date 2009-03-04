Pacific War Naval Chess Game





A Note on Copyright

Pacific War Naval Chess Game is COPYRIGHTED -- NOT Public Domain -- and FREE under the following conditions:

Schools, libraries, and museums are free to make and keep copies for in-house educational use or nonpermanent loan/circulation ... in gratitude for the fine education and research assistance I have always received from such institutions.

An individual is free to make one personal copy of Pacific War Naval Chess Game for his/her own personal use.

All other rights -- including publishing rights -- are reserved to me.

Dedication:

Pacific War Naval Chess Game is dedicated to ...

A. Bob Coatney (USAAF, China-Burma-India), Homer Coatney (USN/CBs), John (Jack) Burgett (USN/SS-300 USS Moray), Bill Heerde (USMC), and all the other Allied sailors, soldiers, marines, and airmen who served in the Asian Pacific War against an evil Bushido empire,

B. the hope that the United Nations' Victory in the Pacific is remembered as a victory for the human rights and future of all Asian-Pacific peoples, including the Japanese, and

C. my children Rebecca, Robert, Rohan, and Johanna, in the hope they will never have to go through a world war.

The more we learn about the Second World War, the better our chances that it will be the LAST world war. (LRC)

More comments by myself and others about the game can be read on Talk Consimworld Com and BoardGameGeek.

If you are a friend, and/or if you would like to share info and ideas about military and naval history and game designing and cardstock model shipbuilding, and/or you have any questions about my Pacific War Naval Chess Game feel free to e-mail me at ELCOAT@Hotmail.com

Thank you for your interest in the game ....

12Mar17, rev. 22Mar17