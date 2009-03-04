Juggernauts: Panzerkeil vs. ArtKor, Kursk 1943





A Note on Copyright

Juggernauts: Panzerkeil vs. ArtKor, Kursk 1943 is COPYRIGHTED -- NOT Public Domain -- and FREE under the following conditions:

Schools, libraries, and museums are free to make and keep copies for in-house educational use or nonpermanent loan/circulation ... in gratitude for the fine education and research assistance I have always received from such institutions.

An individual is free to make one personal copy of Juggernauts: Panzerkeil vs. ArtKor, Kursk 1943, for his/her own personal use.

All other rights -- including publishing rights -- are reserved to me.

Dedication:

Juggernauts: Panzerkeil vs. ArtKor, Kursk 1943, is dedicated ...

A. To the peoples of the former Soviet Union and of Poland who fought and won the biggest war front against Nazi evil.

B. to my children Rebecca, Robert, Rohan, and Johanna, in the hope that they may never have to go through a world war:

The more we learn about the Second World War, the better our chances that it will be the LAST world war.

More comments by myself and others about the game can (soon?) be read on href="http://talk.consimworld.com and href="http://www.boardgamegeek.com.

If you are a friend, and/or if you would like to share info and ideas about military and naval history and game designing and cardstock model shipbuilding, and/or you have any questions about Juggernauts: Panzerkeil vs. ArtKor, Kursk 1943 PLEASE feel free to e-mail me at ELCOAT@Hotmail.com

Thank you for your interest in the game ....

23Dec16; rev. 28Dec16